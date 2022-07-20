Maralal diocese gets a new bishop

Pope Francis has appointed Rev Fr Hieronimus Joya the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Maralal after long-serving Bishop Virgilio Pante retired.

News of Fr Joya's appointment was published on Wednesday noon in the L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of Vatican City.

The bishop-elect Joya is pursuing his doctoral degree at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa. He previously served as vice-regional superior and regional superior of the Consolata Missionaries in Kenya and Uganda.

He was born on April 17, 1965 in Asinge location, Busia County.

He joined the Institute of Consolata Missionaries and took his first religious vows on August 6, 1994. Fr Joya joined the Consolata Seminary for his studies in philosophy and later lived at Allamano House while undertaking theological studies at Tangaza University College.

After his graduation, he was ordained to the priesthood on September 5, 1998.

The bishop-elect has also worked at the Loiyangalani Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Marsabit, and at Consolata Seminary Langata, as rector and formator.

The letter of his appointment was sent to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and Sudan, Archbishop Hubertus van Megen.

“I have the honour and pleasure to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Father Hieronimus Joya, IMC as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Maralal. The Bishop-elect belongs to the Congregation of the Consolata Missionaries Fathers," the letter said.