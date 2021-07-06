Man on a mission to make Maralal town clean

Andrews Lokitambaa, 26, sticks out a mile in a group of Kazi Mtaani workers unclogging drainage channels in Maralal, Samburu County.

Known by many as “Wakili wa Mazingira” (environment lawyer), he converses with the youths in Sheng amid the cracking sounds of spades and rakes.

His passion for a clean environment started in primary school when he participated in the scouts movement. With the escalation of environmental degradation across Samburu, the Kenyan Scouts ideals in him triggered Mr Lokitambaa to start “informal” initiatives to safeguard the environment.

"It is in this mission that I developed a love for the environment. Through the scouting movement, we could assist people in cleaning streets and even plant trees. I acquired essential skills and developed leadership abilities,” he says.

In 2018, the selfless university graduate started a one-man mission to clean the streets of litter and broken glass in Maralal, after a teenager suffered severe injuries when he fell on a broken wine bottle.

Since then, he has been passionately cleaning the streets of Maralal, putting himself at loggerheads with retail and wholesale businessmen who often discard garbage recklessly. Although he admits he is putting himself at risk, he said it is worth it if other people are safe.

He also reports abandoned garbage and maintains cycling and walkways.

Andrews Lokitambaa, 26, at the only green park in Maralal, Samburu. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

After university, Mr Lokitambaa started a movement called Samburu Environment Justice Team to help him achieve his ambition.

Social media platforms

The movement is available on all social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Telegram to raise awareness on uncollected garbage in Maralal.

Taking to social media to raise more awareness, Mr Lokitambaa drew mixed responses on the first day of the lone mission. Some residents even doubted his intentions.

“I felt I was alone in the journey to clean Maralal town and felt the need to engage more youth to help me clean the town. It is dirty at first sight as you can see,” he says.

“I then thought that it was good to start a platform to reach out to fellow youths to help me. I founded the Environment Justice Team. Some are positive and others of course negative.”

Mounds of uncollected garbage on streets are a daily eyesore.

“I’m a proactive person and when I see a social problem I just have to try and fix it. I developed a habit of going out to pick up litter and glass. I wear gloves but some shrapnel goes through the gloves. Used syringes are everywhere in some places. So you can imagine the risk that kids and other people are facing,” he states.

Mr Lokitambaa’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by locals in Maralal, who have christened him the environment lawyer.

Not everyone dares to stand for what they believe in and not everyone turns their beliefs into actions. Mr Lokitambaa chose to tread the path that is often ignored by youths.

He has been nominated for the MTM International Awards for his immense contributions to the environment in Samburu County. The MTM Awards recognise the excellence and achievement of individuals and ethnic minority communities in a unique cultural environment.

A cleaner and healthier environment

Mr Lokitambaa says, “Maralal is a small town where most people know each other. Probably, that was the reason I thought that if my initiative is able to inspire more people, we could work collectively towards keeping the town clean.”

He piggybacked on the Kazi Mtaani initiative to advance his initiative of cleaning up the garbage-littered streets.

He was selected to work in the first cohort of Kazi Mtaani, where he earns a maximum of Sh400 daily. But for the love of the environment, he works with the second cohort of the Kazi Mtaani workers for free in a bid to achieve a cleaner environment.

The programme is one of the national government’s initiatives to cushion the youth and vulnerable persons across Kenya against the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides guaranteeing them an income, it also seeks to make the environment healthier in slums and low-income settlements.

With Kazi Mtaani workers, Mr Lokitambaa and others have transformed the dumpsite into a green park. The park, opposite the Samburu County headquarters, is breathing after they unclogged drainage channels that had developed a stench.

“It is a mission accomplished for the Samburu green park. We are now enjoying a cleaner and healthier environment that for a long time was non-existent here. I thank the Kazi Mtaani workers and the office of the county commissioner,” he says.

“Instead of waiting for change to happen, why not begin with yourself. Moreover, starting from a local level will only act as an imperative to take on greater possibilities. So, I thought of starting with my own neighbourhood, where the streets were pretty filthy due to the dumping of garbage, following which I could slowly reach out to other neighbourhoods as well.”