Man, 20, killed as rival groups clash in Samburu

A 20-year-old man was killed and two other people seriously injured in a gunfight in Simale, Samburu North Sub-county.

Police say the gunfight erupted on Monday night after a group of warriors differed.

Samburu North police commander Tom Makori said survivors who sustained injuries are being treated at the Baragoi Sub-county Hospital. He further said that the body of the victim was moved to Samburu County Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Mr Makori said officials have deployed police officers in the area to conduct investigation and ascertain what transpired between the two groups.

"We are yet to establish the motive of the attacks but we have deployed officers to secure the area as investigations into the matter continue,” said Mr Makori.

A joint security team from Baragoi and Tuum is patrolling the affected areas in a bid to restore calm.