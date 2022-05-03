KMTC to establish first ever campus in Samburu

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has secured land and a title deed in Maralal to establish its first ever campus in Samburu County.

The National Land Commission (NLC) embarked on issuing title deeds to Maralal town land owners, and private parcels and those of public institutions will be covered.

NLC member Reginald Okumu said the agency has demarcated the land for setting up the historic campus.

"Land for the KMTC college is already titled. What we are finalising now is the process of titling 3,000 individuals who are set to receive their titles for the first time in the history of Samburu. Our target is to issue 5,000 titles to spur development in Maralal town," Mr Okumu said.

The proposed campus, whose construction will start later this year, will offer hundreds of young people an opportunity to improve their lives rather than take part in the retrogressive practice of cattle rustling.

This will be the first major tertiary institution to be established in the pastoral county. Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda confirmed that the national government had sent money for setting up the campus to KMTC accounts.

The legislator said the college will help standardise and improve healthcare services in the region and train workers to fill vacancies in health facilities.

"I am happy that after so much effort and follow-up, the funds to start the KMTC Maralal campus are finally with KMTC. This will be historic and will help quench the thirst for knowledge of our youths in Samburu," she said.

She added that the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) has committed to supplement the government’s efforts by allocating Sh20 million for a tuition block. She added that the Samburu West NGCDF had initially set aside Sh10 million for the completion of the Sirata Technical Training Institute, which has stalled for six years.

“We have finally allocated Sh10 million to complete the Sirata Technical Training Institute that has stalled for a long period,” she said.

Samburu County is among the harshest places to live in Kenya because of its unforgiving weather conditions, insecurity and terrain, leaving locals in despair.

Critical sectors like education and health were neglected by successive post-independence governments. However, the advent of devolution has brought many good tidings.

A new KMTC campus and the Sirata Technical Training Institute will help to bridge the gap in tertiary education in the region. Local students travel to other counties to seek education, which is expensive for pastoralist families.