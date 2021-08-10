Hellen Naasu Gakuya
File | Nation Media Group

Samburu

Prime

Widow of man found dead in hospital compound still seeking answers

logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

For Hellen Naasu Gakuya, life without her beloved husband John Gakuya is simply hard. It can be reinvented into something new but it will always be different.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.