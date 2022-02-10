Beautiful beads from Samburu. Beading in this community signifies that the girl is 'taken' and no one else can launch a bid to have an intimate relationship with her. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Samburu

Girl-beading culture in Samburu fuelling rise in HIV infections

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Statistics from the Samburu County Health Department show that about 500 new HIV infections are reported every year in Samburu County.

  • Beading, FGM, early marriages and abortions are usually conducted when the girls fall pregnant for the morans that beaded them.

At the Lolkeresire watering point in Samburu East, a 13-year-old girl waits for her turn to drive her goats to the trough.

