Former Samburu East MP Job Kasaine Lalampaa dies after long illnes

Former Samburu East MP Job Kasaine Lalampaa

Former Samburu East MP Job Kasaine Lalampaa, who died on May 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  His eldest son, Patrick Lalampaa, said the ex-legislator battled pneumonia and diabetes until his death.

Former Samburu East Member of Parliament Job Kasaine Lalampaa, who served on a Kanu party ticket between 1979 and 1992, has died.

