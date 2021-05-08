Former Samburu East MP Job Kasaine Lalampaa dies after long illnes

Former Samburu East Member of Parliament Job Kasaine Lalampaa, who served on a Kanu party ticket between 1979 and 1992, has died.

Lalampaa’s family said Saturday that he had been sick for a long time and had occasionally received treatment at various hospitals in Samburu and Nairobi.

His eldest son, Patrick Lalampaa, said he died on Thursday evening at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

"My father had been sick for a while. His health deteriorated about two weeks ago. We are saddened by the death but I can say he has rested peacefully," he told the Nation.Africa.

Patrick said the ex-legislator battled pneumonia and diabetes until his death.

Ministry roles

Lalampaa was born in Naisunyai village, Samburu East, in 1942 and was first elected MP in 1979 on a Kanu ticket.

He served in the late President Daniel arap Moi's government as an assistant minister in various ministries, among them Trade and Industry.

Before venturing into politics, Lalampaa chaired the defunct Samburu County Council for about 10 years.

After retiring from active politics 1992, he ventured into private business and livestock keeping in his rural home in Samburu East.

He was later elected Samburu Peace chairman, a role that saw him lead several initiatives to end persistent conflicts in the region.

Patrick said: "We have lost a father of the entire Samburu because he loved peace and helped shape the history of Samburu East.”

Selfless leader

Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal eulogised Mr Lalampaa as a selfless leader and a national patriot, whose demise is a huge blow to all the Maa communities.

"We have lost a leader who fought for his people's interests," Mr Lenolkulal said.

Lalampaa took over from David Lentaya of Kanu in 1979 and served until 1992 when Sammy Leshore won the seat.

Mr Leshore, who is a former Samburu senator, served as the MP for Samburu East until 2007 when Raphael Letimalo of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) took over.

Mr Letimalo served for two terms and was trounced by current MP Jackson Lentoijoni of Kanu.