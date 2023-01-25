For Sh50, 000, prison warden arranged for convicts to escape from jail

A Maralal court has sent to jail a prison warden charged with aiding the escape of prisoners from Maralal GK Prison.

Maralal Senior Principal Magistrate John Tamar ruled that the officer, Zacheus Tirop, pay a fine of Sh970,000 failure to which he will serve a three-year jail term.

The court found Zacheus Tirop guilty of several counts, among them aiding convicts escape prison cells and forgery of judicial documents contrary to section 351 of the penal code.

Mr Titop was also found guilty of soliciting a bribe of Sh9,830 from a convict who was then serving a three month sentence to forge a court fine receipt that was used to aid the escape of inmates. Tirop was also charged with aiding other prisoners escape from the prison facility on diverse dates after receiving bribes ranging from Sh10, 000 and Sh50,000.

When he was first arraigned in the same court in 2018, Mr Tirop denied all the charges against him. But, the court noted the prosecution side really proved that the officer was involved in aiding convicts in Maralal GK prison.

"The evidence before this court was sufficient. I therefore rule that the accused, having been found guilty, proceed to pay a fine of Sh970,000 or three years in default," Mr Tamar ruled on Tuesday.

In his mitigation, Mr Tirop asked the court to hand him the fairest sentence, him being a father of four children and a breadwinner of his family. He also told the court that he often incurs expenses of treating his ailing daughter who is suffering from a chronic disease and is always on medication on monthly basis.