Curfew in Baragoi in intensified fight against illegal guns, bandits

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya addresses a security meeting in Baragoi town, Samburu North, on April 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tens of people have been killed in Samburu North in four months, in retaliatory attacks by warring communities.

The government has imposed a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in Baragoi town, Samburu North, to allow a security operation aimed at forced disarmament and flushing out bandits.

