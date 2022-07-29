Community radio helps debunk Covid-19 myths among the Samburu

Health officials in Samburu County are using local radio stations to sensitise the community on the importance of being vaccinated for Covid-19 amid increased hesitancy.

They noted that using radio talk shows and other forums to educate the community was key to debunking myths and misconceptions associated with taking the Covid-19 jab.

Locals and other target groups for the jab are still holding back amid "concerns" about the safety of the vaccines, said Samburu immunisation coordinator Josephat Lenguris.

Statistics from the county’s Health department show that only 26,830 people have been fully vaccinated against the target of about 186,000. Officials have lamented growing hesitancy among the targeted groups, with only 18 percent of the total population volunteering to receive the jab.

"There is vaccination hesitancy across Samburu County and individuals have their reasons,” Mr Lenguris said.

“However, most reasons are myths and misconceptions about vaccines. That is why we are using local radio stations to sensitise [locals] on the importance of taking this jab."

He noted that Samburu is a vast arid region and most targeted groups find it difficult to get to facilities where they can receive the jab.

"We are concerned about the number of those who have come out to receive the jab. I urge the targeted groups to come out and get the vaccines," he said.

He added that the county administration is involving other stakeholders and educating residents that the vaccines are safe and important.

Mr Lenguris said the risk of transmission of the deadly virus, particularly to the unvaccinated, was still high. He cited the latest statistics showing that Samburu had recorded 11 positive cases of the coronavirus in less than two weeks.

"We note with concern the locals' poor reception of the vaccination exercise. We are recording a rise in infections, especially among unvaccinated individuals,” he said.

“We wish to inform our people that the best way of fighting the virus is through mass vaccination, and that is what we are doing.”

With the elections approaching, he said, mass movement of people and interactions could trigger a rise in infections. He said the county has enough stock of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

The county launched a Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign on July 26.

Samburu continues to record the lowest number of Covid-19 cases among arid and semi-arid counties. Until July 27, it had reported 386 positive cases since the coronavirus hit Kenya in early 2020.