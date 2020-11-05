Colonial era guns unearthed in Samburu

Firearms from the colonial era were discovered in Maralal, Samburu on November 5, 2020.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

At least 10 colonial era firearms were discovered buried inside a government office in Maralal, Samburu County.

 Authorities said that they believe the weapons were probably disposed of during colonial times and likely belonged to the colonisers.

 The guns were found by construction workers who were working inside the offices of registration of persons in Maralal town.

Samburu County Police Commandant Samson Ogelo said the riffles were found by workers at the construction site who reported the matter to the police.

 Mr Ogelo said the weapons might have been discarded following the end of British rule in Kenya.

 The offices of registration of persons in Maralal town  is adjacent to a former colonial cell and about 300 metres away from the famous Kenyatta House.

“We believe the riffles were disposed by the colonial regime because the colonial police station is around here where freedom fighters were detained," said Mr Ogelo.

