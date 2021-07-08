Case against Eritreans deferred as court seeks interpreter

Some of the 23 Eritreans who were arrested in Opiroi, Samburu County, on July 6, 2021 for being in Kenya illegally.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Twenty three Eritrean nationals accused of being in Kenya illegally will remain in police cells after they failed to take plea due to language barriers.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Jumwa abandons co-accused in murder trial

  2. Tana River court hands 15-year sentence to dik-dik poachers

  3. PRIME Ethnic balancing in 2022 polls splits North Rift

  4. Nema shuts down illegal mining sites in Homa Bay

  5. Lamu granny wails before DPP Haji over brother’s rape case

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.