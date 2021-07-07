Case against Eritreans defered as court seeks interpreter

Some of the 23 Eritreans who were arrested in Opiroi, Samburu County, on July 6, 2021 for being in Kenya illegally.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Twenty three Eritrean nationals accused of being in Kenya illegally will remain in police cells after they failed to take plea due to language barriers.

