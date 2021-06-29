Baragoi senior chief accused of robbery with violence

A Samburu court has allowed police oficers to continue detaining a senior chief as they investigate him for alleged robbery with violence.

Baragoi senior chief Thomas Lentoimaga was arrested on June 16 and arraigned, but he did not plead to any charges.

The court then ordered that he be detained at Baragoi Police Station for seven days to allow prosecutors to complete their investigations.

But when he appeared again before Senior Resident Magistrate John Tamar on Monday, prosecutors told the court that they needed to hold him for14 more days.

The chief is suspected of aiding robbery with violence in Baragoi.

This is not the first time a chief in Samburu has been accused of abetting criminal activities.

In 2020, a chief in Samburu East was interdicted for allegedly hosting suspected bandits who had stolen more than 800 goats in Gotu, Isiolo County.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya in April asked chiefs who are afraid of combatting cattle rustling in their areas to quit.

A furious Mr Natembeya blamed chiefs and their assistants for fueling the crime by collaborating with bandits.

“We are ready to part ways with chiefs who don’t cooperate with the government. When stolen livestock is brought to your area, you should know and report immediately,” the police boss said.

Mr Natembeya insisted that chiefs must be at the forefront in the fight against cattle rustling considering that they know almost every individual in their locations.

Violence in the region includes killings sparked by ethnic animosity, highway banditry and cattle rustling. A majority of the people in semi-arid and rocky Samburu are livestock farmers.