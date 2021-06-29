Baragoi senior chief accused of robbery with violence

This is not the first time a chief in Samburu has been accused of abetting criminal activities. 

Photo credit: File

By  Nation Reporter

A Samburu court has allowed police oficers to continue detaining a senior chief as they investigate him for alleged robbery with violence.

