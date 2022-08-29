Baragoi Secondary reopens a month after it closed over banditry

Heavy security characterised the reopening of Baragoi Secondary School, which was closed in July after bandit attacks in which a teacher was killed.

On Monday morning, armed security officers patrolled the school grounds to ensure learning went on smoothly.

But despite the police presence, the school was nearly empty, with many students still staying away.

As of mid-morning, less than 30 of the school’s 135 students had reported back, as an uneasy calm slowly returned in the region.

Principal Elijah Letakai told the Nation that only a handful of students had returned, and expressed optimism that more were coming.

Mr Letakai said administrators had resolved to use the school’s bus to help transport students from Baragoi town with the help of security officers.

"There is a positive update as students are reporting back. Few have reported and we are optimistic that many will be in school by the end of the day," he said on Monday.

Samburu County Commissioner Henry Wafula assured learners and staff that they would be safe. He said the government had heightened security in the area and other violence hotspots in Baragoi.

"I ask parents to release students to school. We are doing everything to ensure they are safe," Mr Wafula said while on a security tour of Baragoi on Friday.

Samburu Governor Jonathan Lelelit lamented that students were at home due to perennial banditry in the region. Mr Lelelit reiterated his plan to establish a county security department in a bid to end insecurity in the arid region.

Mr Lelelit, who was sworn in on Thursday last week as the second governor of Samburu County, said the perennial insecurity that has affected thousands of people in the past three decades needed to be addressed.

"It is shameful that students, including candidates, miss school due to insecurity. Let all parents facilitate students to report back and continue with their studies," he said on Sunday.

He added: "To address seasoned insecurity in this county, I will establish a county security department to coordinate with other security departments. That way, I believe we will be able to end this menace."

He observed that the department would coordinate with the county and national security team to end insecurity in the region. He noted that young men, locally called morans, are engaging in age-old cattle rustling activities and that hundreds have been killed and others maimed in battlefields.

"I consume every idea from anyone which is geared towards ending endemic insecurity in Samburu. I will work with every stakeholder in this county to stop senseless killings," he said.