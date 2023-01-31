Bandits kill two, steal unknown number of livestock in Samburu attack

Two people were shot dead and unknown number of livestock stolen on Monday evening when bandits stormed Pura in Samburu West.

Samburu County Police Commander David Wambua who confirmed the incident said officers are currently pursuing the criminals who escaped after the heinous incident.

Mr Wambua said the two victims died on the spot and bodies are lying at the Samburu County Referral Hospital Mortuary in Maralal town.

"Armed gunmen stormed the area and managed to drive away a number of livestock. In the process they killed the two young men," Mr Wambua said.

Following the incident, the police boss said they have beefed up security in the volatile area to avert possible retaliations.

"We have our National Police Reservists (NPR) and General Service Unit (GSU) pursuing the bandits [as we speak]," he said, while asking locals to be calm and give security officers time to pursue and arrest the culprits.

Mr Wambua appealed to members of the public to provide information that might lead to the arrest of the criminals.

The attack happened even as the government deployed additional NPR in the region to contain rampant cattle rustling incidents.

The new reservists underwent a month-long training with the General Service Unit (GSU).

The 124 new reservists are expected to work closely with local police officers to tame rising cases of banditry in Pura, Longewan and the entire volatile border of Samburu and Baringo.

It brings to total 294 police reservists recruited in a span of two months in the volatile region. Last month, about 171 reservists graduated to join other security forces to combat rampant insecurity, with the Kenya Kwanza administration banking on homegrown solutions in the fight against endemic cattle rustling.

The NPR officers received special training and other drill tactics to tackle rustling menace in Samburu.