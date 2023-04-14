Anti-banditry war: 90 guns, 161 bullets surrendered in Samburu

More than 90 firearms and 161 bullets have been surrendered to police across Samburu County as part of an ongoing mop-up in the fight against banditry.

Security agencies including the Kenya Defense Forces are conducting an operation in Samburu and six other North Rift counties, to get rid of illegal firearms and restore sanity, following many attacks. The operation was initiated late in February.

On Friday, officials said about 79 of the 90 guns were surrendered in Samburu North alone. Most of the firearms, which include M16, AK-47, G3 and Carbine Mark II rifles, were handed in voluntarily by locals across Samburu who heeded the call to surrender them.

Samburu County Commissioner Henry Wafula said they will continue to urge those holding illegal weapons to surrender them.

Mr Wafula lauded security teams, local and religious leaders in the region for joining hands in the fight against banditry and cattle rustling.

"We thank locals for surrendering these arms. We also thank our officers, who are working tirelessly to make this exercise successful," he said on Friday.

Some of the guns and bullets surrendered in Samburu County, as displayed by police on April 14, 2023, amid a government operation to mop-up weapons in the fight against banditry. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

Mr Wafula further noted that Samburu has made great progress in security, which he attributed to the good working relationship between citizens and government agencies.

He expressed optimism that more guns will be surrendered in future given residents have been repentant and have cooperated with security agencies.

The administrator also praised residents for surrendering the arms, saying they were being used to kill and steal livestock, fuelling conflict among communities.

"This is good progress. We are calling for more gun holders to surrender them because that is why the government called for a voluntary exercise," he said, adding that it was against the law for residents to continue possessing firearms without the government’s permission.

Assuring residents that police will provide them with enough security, Mr Wafula told them they do not need to keep firearms for use in protecting themselves.

Last month, the government deployed yet another batch of National Police Reservists (NPR) to fight hardcore bandits who have escalated terror in the region.

The 181 reservists graduated after a month-long training with the General Service Unit (GSU) in Ltungai, Samburu West constituency.

The new reservists joined local police officers and the military in the security operation to tame rising cases of banditry in Pura, Longewan, Lkeek Sapuki Malaso escarpments and the entire western belt in the region.

Their recruitment raised to 475 the number of police reservists who have joined the service since November last year, when Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced the return of reservists in the volatile region.

As of January, this year, about 294 police reservists had graduated, with the Kenya Kwanza administration banking on homegrown solutions in the fight against endemic cattle rustling. The NPRs received special trainings on aspects includding drill tactics.

Daring bandits have in the past weeka escalated terror in Samburu West in the full glare of police and the millitary, as the government strives to restore normalcy in the troubled area.

So far, close to 20 people have been killed in six weeks, even after the deployment of KDF troops to the region. Bandits have killed many people in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Laikipia, Marsabit and other Northern Kenya counties in the past months.

The attacks have also resulted in the displacement of populations and destruction of property, with a sense of utter hopelessness engulfing the landscape amid mayhem.