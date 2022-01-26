Where’s my son? A Samburu mother’s anguish

More than two months after her son went missing following a routine business trip in Samburu County, Ms Purity Nyawira remains a devastated mother.

She’s spent many nights on her knees praying for the safe return of Bernard Mbuthi, 21, a loving son who took good care of his family but her prayers are yet to be answered.

A widow who struggled to raise her children, Ms Nyawira might never know for sure what happened to Mbuthi, but she clings to hope that her son would one day show up at home even as weeks turn to months with no leads regarding his whereabouts.

“I have looked for him everywhere, I do not know where else to go. I believe in the power of prayer that my son will return home safely. He was a good boy; we cannot lose hope,” she told the Nation at her home as she raised her hands in the universal gesture of desperation.

Sleepless nights

Sitting pensively outside her rental house, she gazed at the southern horizon of Maralal as if it had answers on her son’s whereabouts.

“I just want to see my son. My whole family is having sleepless nights and he was also supporting us financially.”

A trader who made a living by vending airtime in Maralal and Kisima towns, Mbuthi was generally humble and outgoing. All was well until November 8, 2021 when he left home at 6am and melted away.

Just before midday, a businessman had reportedly given him cash to deliver to his boss in Maralal town, but he never made it. Calls and messages went unanswered, leaving his family and friends in distress.

Phone switched off

After about six hours, his phone was switched off.

“It was unusual. When his employer informed me that he was not picking up calls, I tried reaching out to him. He didn’t pick calls and that was really strange. We eventually lost connection with him completely on Monday evening,” Ms Nyawira said.

“We still believe he is safe wherever he is. We have looked for him in police cells and hospital wards in Maralal.”

On November 14, Mbuthi’s motorbike, sweater and cell phone were recovered about 900 meters from Kisima town, which is 19 kilometres south of Maralal.

Rusty metals

According to authorities, preliminary reports suggested that the motorbike’s rusty metals was a proof that it had stayed at the scene since the time of Mbuthi’s disappearance.

One of the side mirrors of the rusty motorbike was twisted, according to a police report. Authorities said they were using his phone to trace his last contacts in the morning of Monday November 8 before he disappeared.

While there were no signs of foul play, the recovered items only raised more questions as regards Mbuthi’s whereabouts.

“We are following crucial leads that we cannot disclose because investigations are not complete yet. We will continue to follow up on every piece of information we receive so we would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him to report,” Samburu Central Sub-County Police boss Alex Rotich told the Nation at the time.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations added: “We are continuing to follow up on every piece of information we receive on his whereabouts. We would also urge anyone who has clues to assist us.”

Praying for safe return

Two and a half months later, his family is still praying for his safe return. When dozens of bodies were recently retrieved from River Yala, Ms Nyawira travelled to the sub-county hospital in Siaya in desperate search for answers. She didn’t find a body.

“His body was not there. I do not know where else to search. I do not know how to move on from here. I am left devastated because we cannot trace him completely,” said Ms Nyawira.

Having exhausted the search in mortuaries across Laikipia, Isiolo and Nakuru, the family has left it all to God. Ms Nyawira no longer sleeps or eats well, as she says she is haunted by visions of her son.

“So far there are no signs of him but we will not leave hope till we see something because miracles happen,” she told the Nation.