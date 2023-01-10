160 reservists deployed in fight against cattle rustling

The government has deployed at least 160 new National Police Reservists (NPRs) to Samburu county to tame worsening banditry activities.

County Commissioner Henry Wafula yesterday said that another batch of more than 200 new officers are currently undergoing training and are set to graduate “in the next two weeks to join their counterparts”.

Mr Wafula said the local police reservists will be equipped with uniforms and arms like the rest of the security to enable them to do their work.

Last month, more than 160 new police reservists graduated to join other security forces to combat rampant insecurity in Samburu West. The Nation has learnt that other than the usual training, the recruits are also receiving training on human rights.

Mr Wafula said the officers are required to assist the National Police Service to maintain peace and security.

“We are confident that the NPR will help us neutralise cattle rustling activities in this region,” Mr Wafula said.

Rustling menace

Governor Jonathan Lelelit expressed optimism that the return of NPRs will help contain the cattle rustling menace. He noted that the earlier withdrawal of guns from reservists had posed a major security threat since the bandits were still armed.

“We are happy the government is finally reinstating the NPRs. We are optimistic their coordination with other security agencies will help contain rampant banditry activities in Samburu,” the county chief said.

According to Mr Lelelit, the NPRs are important in maintaining peace “because they understand their areas very well”.

Mr Lelelit’s administration has also announced a raft of security measures to deal with cattle rustling, which has for a long time destabilised the pastoralist region. Among the measures in place including the construction of roads in interior parts of the county to enable security personnel to conduct security patrols. The governor noted that it is currently difficult for police and other security personnel to track down bandits after raids.

The county boss vowed to do everything to bring peace to the devolved unit.

“My administration will construct security roads so that it becomes easy for security personnel to conduct patrols and track down rustlers if an attack happens. We are determined to bring peace in this county, and we will not relent,” he said.

In other measures, the governor said his administration will establish fortified security camps in Samburu North, which will be used by community rangers. The rangers are expected to work closely with police officers to tame the rising cases of banditry in Marti, Nachola, Baragoi, Kawap, Ngilai and Suyian.

Security camps

“The fortified security camps will have structured administration. My administration will also facilitate the rangers’ efforts to maintain peace and security in affected areas,” said Mr Lelelit, adding that there can be no development where there is no peace.