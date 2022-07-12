Uhuru to issue more title deeds to Samburu pastoralists

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Wednesday expected to issue additional title deeds to Samburu pastoralists ahead of his retirement next month.

The Head of State is racing against time to accomplish the National Titling Programme, one of the major pillars of his administration.

Before that programme, Samburu had only received less than 2,000 title deeds since independence, according to data from the Ministry of Lands, and lack of title deeds in the county had hampered land transactions and development.

In November 2020, Mr Kenyatta issued about 10,000 land ownership documents to Samburu pastoralists for land previously owned under a group ranches.

"The President will issue additional titles to locals in his National Titling Programme. He is also expected to commission several legacy projects in this region," said Samburu County Commissioner Henry Wafula.

The Jubilee administration’s legacy projects in Samburu include the historical Naibor-Suguta-Maralal tarmac road and the Yamo dam project in Maralal. The national government pumped over Sh3.5 billion into the construction of the legacy projects that are now complete.

The government is banking on the multipurpose dam to end perennial water shortages in Maralal. Water shortages are a common occurrence affecting locals, with business owners and farmers having to purchase the precious commodity exorbitantly.

Six decades after independence, pastoralists in Samburu are still contending with limited access to clean and safe drinking water.

The dam is expected to yield 1.52 million cubic metres of water and will tremendously increase supply that will flow by gravity to Maralal town from a new treatment plant. Maralal residents have been subjected to water rationing and irregular water supply since the advent of devolution.

President Kenyatta will also commission the multibillion-shilling Naibor-Suguta-Maralal road on Wednesday. The key artery is complete, with all eyes now on the President's visit as he seeks to cement his legacy in the semi-arid region ahead of his exit.

"The historical road is also one of the projects the President will commission on Wednesday. This is the first tarmac road in this region," Mr Wafula added.