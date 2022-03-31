'Fake' KDF officer to serve two years in jail

A Maralal court on Thursday jailed a 34-year-old man for two years for posing as a military officer in order to defraud unsuspecting victims in Baragoi, Samburu County.

Maralal Senior Resident Magistrate James Wanyanga jailed Vincent Leshan after finding him guilty of the offences in a trial that lasted about 12 months.

Leshan was charged with claiming to be a captain in the Kenya Defence Forces in 2021, purporting to be on a military intelligence mission in Baragoi.

The court heard that Leshan presented himself to the Baragoi Police Station commander (OCS) as a person employed by KDF who was conducting an operation.

Upon further interrogation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), he produced a military identification card bearing his name but further scrutiny showed that the document was fake.

Prosecutors also told the court that Leshan had forged a KDF certificate of appointment bearing service number 89451 in 2013 and his name with the intent to deceive or defraud the public.

Leshan pleaded not guilty to the charges when he first appeared before Maralal Senior Principal Magistrate John Lolwatan Tamar in June last year.

Mr Wanyanga said the court had found the accused guilty as charged.

"The court finds the accused guilty of the offences. The punishment for such offenses is three years’ imprisonment.

However, I proceed to sentence the accused to two years in jail considering he has been in remand for about one year,"

Mr Wanyanga ruled on Thursday, adding that the accused had 14 days to appeal the ruling.

Leshan is also facing similar charges in a court in Makadara, Nairobi, where police said he had impersonated a KDF captain since 2007 and used the position to obtain money.