Sakaja lifts suspension on approvals of building plans

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has lifted the order he issued during the recent heavy rains suspending all approvals of architectural plans in Nairobi.

As a result construction work and the approvals of building plans and excavations at construction sites will resume.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Office of the Governor said professionals and representatives of stakeholders in the city would now have a say in the approval of building plans.

“Arising from this, the Nairobi City County Government (NCCG), through the acting County Secretary’s office, has written to various stakeholders requesting them to forward names of professionals and representatives who will now form part of the task force. The task force shall convene on the 12th of June to commence the audit exercise across the city,” the statement reads in part.

Such groups have been asked to complete their work and submit a report to the Governor's Office for implementation within the next two months.

“The task force shall convene on the 12th of June to commence the audit exercise across the city. The task force has 60 days to complete its work and submit a report to the Governor’s office for implementation.”

Governor Sakaja has also lifted the suspension of permit requirements and the exemption of fee payments for flood-related repairs and renovations (walls and buildings).

In addition, the governor has reconstituted the Urban Technical Committee (UPTC), inviting new representation from stakeholders including architects, urban planners, environmentalists and engineering bodies.

The UPTC is the committee responsible for deliberating and recommending the granting of building permits.

Sakaja's new directive comes in the backdrop of a court case filed in the City Magistrate's Court by Mr Victor Odhiambo.

The petitioner argued that it was unconstitutional and a violation of the right to fair administrative action under Section 4(3) of the Fair Administrative Action Act for the governor to suspend construction work.

Mr Odhiambo had also said such orders should have been made by the County Executive Committee (CEC) member responsible for Urban Planning, Stephen Mwangi.

“The planning Authority with respect to county government planning functions means the County Executive Committee Member and not the Governor. Any communication on planning matters should therefore fall under the ambit of the said County Executive Committee Member,” Mr Odhiambo said in his petition.

Mr Odhiambo further faulted the governor for issuing the order without statutorily supported or backed by a gazette notice, and that there was no conduct of public participation by the County Government regarding the matter.

“Growth is a continuous exercise and it is unfair to scuttle it without a just cause. Compliance issues should be continuous and not based on the governor’s fiat,” the petitioner said.