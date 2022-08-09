Ruto’s campaign boss Nanok wants security beefed up at all polling stations

Ruto’s campaign head wants security beefed up at all polling stations.

Outgoing Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, the head of Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign secretariat, has called for security to be tightened at all polling stations.

Mr Nanok cast his vote at the Handcraft polling station in Lodwar, Turkana Central constituency, and expressed confidence that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will deliver transparent polls.

In the 2017 elections, he said, voting at the Handcraft station was interrupted by goons from one political camp that had sensed defeat and he would not wish to see that again.

"I am confident that the IEBC will perform a transparent job without external interference so that Kenya Kwanza can emerge victorious and form the next government," he told journalists on Tuesday morning.

He wished success to all four governor candidates hoping to take over from him, noting that he will hand over to anyone the Turkana people elect.

The candidates are John Munyes (Jubilee), Jeremiah Lomorukai (ODM), John Lodepe (UDA) and Joseph Atol (Mabadiliko Party)

Senator Malachy Ekal was among the first voters to cast their ballots at the Handcraft 004 station in Turkana Central constituency at 6.20am.

Prof Ekal, who is defending his seat, arrived at the station at 5.30am. He said he woke up at 4am to prepare to vote but said there were delays when he arrived at the station.

"I observed that they don’t have tables and even rulers, making it difficult for them to work," he said.

The Nation observed that some officials and party agents were late reporting to the station.

At some point, disgruntled voters who had been queuing since 3am protested the delays and shouted at the election officials.

In Lodwar, Mr Vincent Otieno, who cast his vote at 7am, said he woke up at 3.30am and embarked on waking up his neighbours.