Ruto allies call out Azimio over Jacaranda chaos

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, have challenged the electoral agency to bar politicians promoting hooliganism from participating in the August 9 General Election.

Calling out the violence witnessed on Sunday at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi where Kenya Kwanza held a rally, the leaders warned that the chaos might escalate across the country and plunge the nation into political violence.

Speaking at a press conference in Eldoret on Monday, the Ruto allies, led by former Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, blamed the chaos on the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leadership, specifically singling out Embakasi MP Babu Owino, whom they accused of instigating the violence that left several people injured.

Mr Chepkonga said he was shocked by the stone throwing, which came just a week after Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua received a heroic reception in Eldoret, which is considered DP Ruto’s political stronghold.

“Uasin Gishu knows what violence can do to a nation because we have a history which is sadly being repeated elsewhere. What we witnessed at the Jacaranda grounds should not be condoned and the perpetrators should come and learn from us,” said Mr Chepkonga.

He said action should be taken against those who instigated the violence to ensure the incident is not repeated elsewhere in the country.

Uasin Gishu UDA governor candidate Jonathan Bii challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the police to ensure action is taken against those involved.

“We need to see perpetrators disqualified from vying. All candidates signed a code of conduct but are now planning violence. To remedy such actions during the electioneering period, a decisive action should be taken against those behind the chaos,” he said.

Mr Bii said all Kenyans must be tolerant of each other during campaigns.

“Politics is about giving your manifesto and ideas to the people. Violence is retrogressive behaviour that does not help anyone in the end,” Mr Bii said.

Turbo MP Janet Sitienei asked the IEBC to crack the whip and stop politicians using hooligans or young people to disrupt the rallies of their rivals.