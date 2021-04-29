Revenues Bill: Counties lose Sh40 billion

The National Assembly

The National Assembly in session on November 21, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The National Assembly passed the Bill as amended by the Senate, meaning counties will receive Sh370 billion in equitable share in the 2021/22 financial year.

County governments stand to lose Sh40 billion in the financial year that begins in July after MPs amended Division of Revenue Bill.

