Residents, tourism players see better days as Rift lake water levels recede

Tour guide Fox Oduor

Fox Oduor, a tour guide at Lake Baringo in Baringo County, during an interview, while standing next to Soy Safari Lodge, on July 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech  &  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The water is now receding, with Mother Nature finally showing signs of giving back the land it had reclaimed — and with it, the return of a source of income for many.

Fox Oduor, a tour guide in Baringo County, watched with horror as lakes Bogoria and Baringo rose in March last year, and with that, the end of the livelihoods of hundreds of people.

