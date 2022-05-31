Religious leaders embark on peace drive to counter lethal politics

Religious leaders from Burnt Forest, one of the areas in Uasin Gishu County hit hard by the 2007/2008 post-election violence, have embarked on peace campaigns to counter lethal politics as campaigns kick off.

The clerics cited rising political temperatures and intolerance, faulting politicians who are spewing hate.

Led by Rev Basil Odongo of the Burnt Forest parish of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), they regretted that politicians had not learnt from the past.

“It is unfortunate that politicians have started behaving [the way] they behaved in 2007/2008, resulting in clashes that greatly affected our area,” Rev Odongo said.

“As residents and leaders from this area, we are not going to allow politicians to continue inciting Kenyans for their own selfish interest.”

Rev Odongo cautioned politicians against making inflammatory utterances, as the clerics appealed to politicians to embrace the politics of tolerance ahead of August 9 polls.

He urged Burnt Forest residents to shun divisive politics, calling on politicians to engage in mature and issue-based politics.

The cleric hailed the PCEA leadership for spearheading the gospel of peace in Burnt Forest and Uasin Gishu at large.

He challenged voters not to be misused by politicians to instill fear in their opponents, and urged Kenyans to continue living in harmony.

The clerics said hate speech and negative utterances from politicians were a threat to the peace that Kenyans have enjoyed the past few years.

“Elections must not bring enmity and fear among Kenyans. Let each one of us be an agent of peace and hope ahead of August 9 polls,” said Rev Odongo

He challenged politicians to sell their campaign agenda and policies to Kenyans without insults especially at political rallies.

Beatrice Karanja, a PCEA leader from Burnt Forest, appealed to young people to take the lead in championing peace and security, urging them to shun politicians who incite them to engage in violence.

“As a mother and a leader, I beseech our youths to use their energy to serve God instead of being used to engage in violence during elections by politicians eyeing various seats. I urge young people to respect God and the rule of law so as to [rebuff] politicians who misuse them during political seasons,” said Ms Karanja.

Ms Karanja called upon Kenyans to create a conducive environment for women in politics so that they can campaign without fear.

“We are happy to see an increasing number of women in politics and other leadership positions. We urge Kenyans to support them and vote for them on August 9 because they have proved that they are capable of giving Kenyans good leadership just like men,” Ms Karanja said.

Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) North Rift region chairperson Abubakar Bini echoed those sentiments and challenged candidates for elective positions to accept the outcome of the polls.

He asked those who are aggrieved to seek legal redress.

“Politicians should not spur unnecessary post-election tension because of the election outcome. Instead, they should go to the court and seek justice if they are not satisfied with results,” said Sheikh Bini