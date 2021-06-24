Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Reformed Eldoret addicts reveal how they got new lease of life

logo (1)

By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

On the edge of the Turbo forest, John Wandubiri tends to his farm, grateful that his life has turned out this way.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nyeri's Sh8.1bn budget focuses on health, infrastructure

  2. Irate staff block Nzoia Sugar MD from premises

  3. Kakamega MCAs pass Sh16.1 billion budget

  4. Revealed: Vihiga ghost workers earn Sh32m every month

  5. PRIME Reformed Eldoret addicts reveal how they got new lease of life

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.