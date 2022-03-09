Raila torn between old, new allies in primaries dilemma

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is torn between old and new allies in Coast in a fierce nominations contest.

Mr Odinga is leaving nothing to chance to consolidate his support base in the region to forestall a bitter fallout and defections.

Coast is perceived to be an ODM stronghold and the outcome of the nominations is likely to influence the voting pattern.

A vicious battle among influential politicians in the region’s six counties is shaping up in the run-up to the August 9 General Election.

Mr Odinga, during a campaign rally at the Tononoka grounds recently, had to play peacemaker between gubernatorial rivals Suleiman Shahbal and Abdulswamad Nassir. Mr Shahbal is a businessman while Mr Nassir is the Mvita Member of Parliament.

Also in the race and eyeing the ODM ticket is Deputy Governor William Kingi.

“We want the nominations to be friendly with no infighting. These two are not enemies but competitors and whoever loses [should] support the other,” Mr Odinga said at the rally.

Rigging fears

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has also warned that bad blood among members is likely to whittle down the party’s support base in the region.

Mr Shahbal, who is vying for the third time after losing twice to Mr Hassan Joho in 2013 and 2017, wants to know who the presiding officers will be and those who will be managing the primaries.

Alluding to fears of being rigged out, he vowed to have his own people counting the votes and closely monitoring the primaries to ensure credibility.

“It should be a person we all know and trust. We want to know how the process will begin, where the ballot papers will be printed, how many boxes, who will count and certify,” the businessman said.

Mr Odinga is also in a quandary in the Kwale gubernatorial contest, where ODM Deputy Secretary-General Agnes Zani, former Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga and new entrants, Speaker Sammy Ruwa and Lung’anzi Mangale are all fighting for the party’s ticket.

“We’re going to ensure that the nominations are fair without any favouritism. We want as many members as possible to join us because the more there are, the more votes we’ll garner for Mr Odinga,”Ms Zani said.

Presidential bid

In Kilifi County, former Devolution Chief Administrative Officer Gideon Mung’aro will lock horns with assembly Speaker Jimmy Kahindi and Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi.

“I’m confident that the party nominations will be free and fair. That has also been assured by the party’s leadership,” Mr Mung’aro told the Nation.

Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) associated with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has pledged to support Mr Odinga’s presidential bid but field its own candidates in other elective positions.

PAA Spokesman Lucas Maitha said the party will not field candidates in areas dominated by Jubilee Party, with which it had signed a cooperation agreement.

“ODM candidates are keen to take advantage of the identity of their leader being on the ballot. But the political trap therein is that PAA also supports Mr Odinga’s bid,” Mr Maitha said.

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana, who was elected on an ODM ticket in 2017, will defend his seat on the same ticket, as will Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja. The latter recently ditched Wiper Democratic Movement led by former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka.