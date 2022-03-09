Raila torn between old, new allies in primaries dilemma

Suleiman Shahbal and Abdulswamad Nassir

Mombasa County gubernatorial aspirants businessman Suleiman Shahbal and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir chat during an Azimio la Umoja Movement campaign rally at Tononoka grounds in Mombasa in February 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi  &  Winnie Atieno

What you need to know:

  • The outcome of the nominations is likely to influence the voting pattern.
  • Mr Odinga is leaving nothing to chance as he forestalls a bitter fallout and defections.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is torn between old and new allies in Coast in a fierce nominations contest.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.