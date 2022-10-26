PS Kimutai: 'Worst possibly yet to come' as drought wipes out 2.5 million cattle

The ongoing drought has decimated Kenya’s livestock, killing 2.5 million cattle in arid and semi-arid areas and the worst is possibly yet to come, the government announced yesterday.

The livestock department is trying to mitigate the effects of drought through exports to reduce huge losses in the affected areas.

“And the rest are not in a very stable condition as their body weight has emaciated due to lack of pasture and their movement to faraway places in search of water,” said Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimutai.

"We have livestock but their body weight is not very good to be disposed of or they cannot fetch the correct value. It’s a big challenge.”

But he said the government is providing other interventions like offtake programmes through the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and encouraging pastoralists to sell their livestock in the Gulf after Kenya bagged a deal with Oman.

“We have partnered with other … countries like the Gulf states – Oman, to be specific – who are offtaking our livestock,” he said.

“We are now selling live livestock to Oman, thus reducing the number of animals that we have in the country, especially now that pastoralists are struggling to feed their livestock.”

Speaking in Mombasa at a scientific symposium organised by the Animal Production Society of Kenya (APSK), Mr Kimutai said Kenya is in a difficult situation because there has been no rainfall in the last four seasons.

The most affected is the North Eastern region, where livestock keeping is the economic mainstay, meaning pastoralists are counting huge losses due to the drought.

“We have also realised that if we don’t invest in climate-smart agriculture and livestock production, it’s going to be difficult. This symposium is critical for us because we want to sensitise our farmers on climate-smart livestock production systems,” he added.

The theme of the symposium is sustainable food systems. Mr Kimutai said climate-smart livestock production will also help the government in creating appropriate policies.

“We want to see how we are going to sustain the production of livestock amidst the effects of climate change,” he said.

“All the professionals in the livestock sector, especially those dealing with animal nutrition and technicians, are here to deliberate on the best practices.”

Livestock professionals, he said, will support his ministry in research and the findings will boost animal production.

Pastoralists will be taught how to manage their rangelands to sustain their livestock production, he added.