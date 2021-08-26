Protests rock Matunda as matatu runs over student

The Form Two student at Matunda Secondary was cycling to school when he was run over and killed.

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

Riots erupted in Matunda in Likuyani Sub-county yesterday as angry residents barricaded a section of the Kitale-Eldoret road to protest the death of a 17-year-old boy who was knocked down by a speeding matatu.

