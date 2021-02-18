Protesters block Matunda-Kitale road

Matunda

Transport was paralysed on the busy Matunda-Kitale road.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

Irate Matunda residents on Thursday blocked a section of Matunda-Kitale road as they demonstrated against the release from custody of a police officer accused of molesting three teenage boys.

