Political intolerance rears its head in Uasin Gishu

Political intolerance is rearing its head in Uasin Gishu, a month before the General Election, with 10 people suffering injuries in a clash between two rival factions.

Trouble started when Kenya Kwanza supporters on the campaign trail roughed up supporters of Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut, who is defending his seat as independent candidate, at Tendwa trading centre, some 20km from Eldoret.

Several of his supporters suffered injuries after the rival Kenya Kwanza faction descended on them with wooden batons and other crude weapons. Some were treated at local health centres.

Posters belonging to Mr Chepkut were torn in the clash that disrupted business activities at the trading centre.

Some of the torn campaign posters for Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Mr Kibiwott Kiplagat, one of the injured, said people in a convoy of vehicles arrived at the centre, considered a stronghold of Mr Chepkut, and instead of promoting the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, they descended on them, beating them with wooden batons.

“We all support different aspirants and as locals we do not have differences among ourselves but it was shocking when the convoy arrived here and those in the vehicles alighted and started beating us as they tore down all the campaign posters,” he said.

Mr Gideon Kipchumba, another local, said the county has been mapped as a violence hotspot and the beatings they received gives credence to the designation.

“We are now beginning to see violence being unleashed on perceived supporters of certain politicians and as we enter a charged campaign, security officers and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should be vigilant and address such emerging trends,” he said.

Mr Kipchumba said the violence was a form of intimidation to ensure the region elected only UDA leaders, which he said was an affront to democracy.

“This is a UDA zone and the presidential vote to Deputy President William Ruto is assured but what we shall not entertain is to be forced to vote in a certain manner. It is clear we were beaten to coerce us to back certain candidates we do not want,” he said.

Mr Gideon Kipchumba addresses the media Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Mr Kenedy Kipkoech, who was injured in his leg, said he was attacked because the assailants thought he would not attend their meeting.

“I was mending a fence, which is along the road. One of them asked me why I was not teaming up with them, but they hit me after I told them I wanted to finish the work before joining them. It is very wrong to be forced to follow certain politicians. I went to the hospital and was treated,” he said.

Mr Chepkut called for tolerance, asking his competitors to allow voters to decide who they want to lead them.

“It is wrong to beat up people instead of wooing them to vote for you and as politicians we should restrain our supporters and ensure we coexist harmoniously. Politics come and go and people should remain united,” he said, adding that he had notified police about several incidents where he supporters were roughed up.

But Uasin Gishu UDA coordinator Paul Kiprop said no one had complained about the Tuesday evening incident and he could not comment on it.

Last week Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara directed chiefs in the region to hold regular public meetings as part of election education and monitoring to assure pre-poll peace and unity.

Mr Kihara said the meetings would enable residents to ventilate their fears and complaints.