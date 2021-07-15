Policeman arrested over suspected rape of man held for not wearing mask

Police in Eldoret have arrested an officer who is suspected of raping a 20-year-old student he had arrested for not wearing a face mask.

The officer is accused of handcuffing the male suspect and diverting him to the police quarters where he raped him.

After the heinous act, the Langas station-based police constable allegedly gave Sh200 to the Eldoret National Polytechnic student to buy his silence, a police report showed.

The officer is said to have handcuffed the student for not wearing a mask but instead of taking him to the police station for booking, he diverted him to his house where he raped him.

Confirming the incident, Uasin Gishu County police commander Ayub Ali Gitonga described the incident as shameful.

Mr Gitonga appealed to the victim and his family to be patient as the investigation is finalised.

He said that all measures have been put in place to ensure justice prevails, the status of the suspect nothwithstanding.

“As police officers, we have a role to maintain law and order and no one is above the law. We arrested the suspected police officer just like any other member of the public and he is in our custody,” said Mr Gitonga.

Case is ongoing

In March this year, another police officer from Matunda police station was arrested and charged with raping young boys from the area. The case is ongoing in an Eldoret court.

In the latest incident, the victim was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for treatment before being discharged.

The incident has also been condemned by Eldoret Centre for Human Rights and Democracy executive officer Kipkorir Ng’etich.

Mr Ng’etich said the Langas incident was just a drop in the ocean, adding that cases of abuse and brutality by some police officers in Eldoret were on the rise.

“What happened in Langas is just a drop in water about the rotten behaviour among police officers in this region,” said Mr Ng’etich.