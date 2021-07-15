Policeman arrested over suspected rape of man held for not wearing mask

The officer is accused of handcuffing the male suspect and diverting him to the police quarters where he raped him.

By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

Police in Eldoret have arrested an officer who is suspected of raping a 20-year-old student he had arrested for not wearing a face mask.

