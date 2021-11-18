Police re-arrest two remandees who escaped from custody

Two remandees who escaped from Kapsoya police station in Uasin Gishu County six days ago were on Wednesday morning arrested in Kisumu.

According to a police report, Mohammed Aden Hussein, 18, and Elvis Odhiambo, 17, who were facing robbery with violence charges at the Eldoret Law Court, were arrested with the help of boda boda riders from Manyatta.

“The suspects who were arrested had escaped from Kapsoya Police Station on November 11, 2021,” read the police report.

Three remandees had broken out of the station but one was arrested while the duo fled.

Agnes Akinyi Ogweno, the assistant chief of Manyatta ‘A’ Sub Location, told the Nation that her office was notified of the suspects' arrival in Kisumu on Sunday and their hideout in Corner Mbaya.

“Following this tip off, we launched a manhunt for the two. By Tuesday 10pm, we were informed that they had been spotted around Mosque area on the Nyamasaria Kasagam-Kondele bypass,” said Ogweno.

On Wednesday morning at around 7am, the two were spotted walking from Mosque area towards Usodho wearing rags and carrying clothes and shoes in carrier bags.

The suspicious looking duo had disguised themselves as street urchins carrying plastic waste.

According to three residents who witnessed the arrest, boda boda riders joined forces and helped in arresting the remandees.

They had stopped a motorcycle to board before an official from the office of the assistant chief, who had been on their trail, asked the riders to help him arrest them.

“One of them tried to run way but I pounced on him next to the garage and we took them to Kosawo hall where they were held briefly, following claims that they were the terror suspects from Kamiti,” said a local resident.

Police were notified and questioned the suspects on arrival.

At one point, Mr Mohammed Aden claimed that he was a Mr Jack Otieno from Busia, but it was later established that he had shaved his hair to hide his identity.

Police later whisked away the two suspects leaving behind their woven bags.