Police re-arrest two remandees who escaped from custody

Manyatta

There was tension in Manyatta, Kisumu County following the arrest of two remandees in the neighborhood on November 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two remandees who escaped from Kapsoya police station in Uasin Gishu County six days ago were on Wednesday morning arrested in Kisumu.

