Police kill fourth suspected gangster in Eldoret town

Police in Eldoret on Monday evening gunned down a suspected criminal who was allegedly involved in a series of violent robberies in the town and its environs.

He is the fourth person killed by police in three weeks after being suspected of committing armed robberies.

The deceased man was killed by police when he engaged them in a shootout along Mandago Road after he refused to stop as directed by officers on patrol.

Uasin Gishu county police commander Ayub Ali confirmed the incident noting that the suspect was in a gang that recently attacked and shot an M-Pesa operator in Eldoret town.

Police said they recovered an AK-47 and 47 rounds of ammunition from the suspect.

“We suspect the suspect is among a group of armed criminals who have been terrorising residents of this town. We have recovered an AK-47 together with 47 rounds of ammunition,” said the county police boss.

Mr Ali said the deceased together with his accomplices who escaped were riding on a motorcycle when they were approached by officers on patrol.

When they were ordered to stop, police said, they refused and instead started shooting at the officers.

The body of the suspected robber was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Three weeks ago, police shot dead three suspects in a similar incident and recovered an AK-47 with 22 rounds of ammunition.