Police unearth fake money, car theft syndicate in Eldoret

Police in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County have busted a money laundering and vehicle theft syndicate in which some rogue security officers are believed to be involved.

On Monday, the police arrested a suspect with Sh1 million in a carrier bag in a private car also suspected to have been stolen.

Documents in court indicate that the suspect has been working in cohorts with some rogue police officers in the commission of crimes in various towns in western Kenya.

The suspect, Peter Kibet, who was driving a Toyota Premio car, was arrested in Eldoret along Nandi Road near Korosiot Hotel following a tipoff from residents who suspected that the car that the suspects were using had been stolen.

The suspect was arrested by police on patrol and a search on the car revealed 1,000 fake notes of Sh1,000 currency.

The investigating officer, Jackton Owalla, further told the court in a virtual appearance that the suspect was also found with three sim cards which are suspected to have been used in cybercrimes.

Detain suspect

“I ask this court to allow me to detain the suspect for 14 days at Eldoret Police Station pending completion of investigations,” the investigating officer told Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Naomi Wairimu.

Detectives also told the court that the complainants in the stolen car case have been quarantined in Mombasa after testing positive for Covid-19, hence they need more time to recover before recording statements.

Police further told the court that the suspect is a flight risk who should not be released from custody.

The detectives are expected to take the fake money to document examiners and the vehicle’s documents to the National Transport and Safety Authority for verification to ascertain its ownership.

The case will be mentioned on September 17.

Car theft syndicate

A senior police officer from Eldoret told the Nation that the suspect might be charged with money laundering and involvement in a car theft syndicate.

“We are piecing together information to establish all those involved in the syndicate. We will not spare any one whether they are police officers or ordinary citizens, they will be subjected to the rule of law,'' said the officer who sought anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

In October 2019, detectives in Eldoret arrested seven suspects who were believed to be part of car theft syndicate operating in Eldoret and its environs.

The seven were accused of being part of the ring behind vehicle thefts in Kericho, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru and Bomet counties.

The case is still ongoing in the same court.