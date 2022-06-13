Police camp on 25-000 acre Mark Too land after squatters attempt occupation

Police officers have been camping at the 25,00-acre land associated with former influential Kanu era politician- the late Mark Too in Eldoret following last week's incident where some squatters attempted to forcefully occupy the disputed land.

The squatters lay claim to the land and have been embroiled in a court battle with the late Mark Too’s family over ownership of the farm located next to Eldoret International Airport.

Police officers were deployed to the agricultural land, which is under a decade long dispute after disgruntled landless families laying claim stormed the property for a third time in a row on Friday.

A contingent of police officers fired several bullets in the air to scare away hundreds of squatters who had forcibly moved into the farm. They claim they were awarded the land by the court.

Members of Sirikwa Squatters Group show teargas canisters lobbed at them by police at the disputed farm behind Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

One person sustained serious injuries during the six hour running battles between the squatters and the officers and dozens of newly constructed temporary houses brought down.

Led by their spokesman Benjamin Ronoh, the families said their action was based on a ruling by the Land and Environment court in Eldoret which granted them custody of the land.

As the officers attempted to pull down the temporary houses on the vast maize farm, the squatters hurled stones at them forcing them, to retreat to their vehicles numbering four.

It was only after more officers dispatched to the scene for back up that they managed to eject the squatters under a cloud of teargas, before embarking on the demolition exercise.

“We will not relent in our bid to reclaim ownership of this land. This is where we call home and no amount of force will make us give up,” an angry Mzee Stephen Tanui, one the squatters shouted at the officers.

He appealed to the National Government to intervene in their plight so that they can get justice, saying those charged with implementing the court order have been compromised by their tormentors.

Mzee Peter Tanui second (left) and other members of the Sirikwa Squatters Group during a demonstration at the disputed farm behind Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County after police allegedly demolished structures they were building on June 10, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

According to Mr Tanui, the 1,000 families had been living on the farm for over four decades and it was unfair to be displaced without being given an alternative place to settle.

In an earlier recent incident where the squatters attempted to storm the farm, officers who were armed with bullets and teargas canisters scuttled the plan resulting in a day-long running battle.

The officers, while barring the squatters who had prepared to start occupying the land from accessing the farm, had earlier dared them to make good their threat to take over property.

On Friday, police officers deployed from Langas and Kiambaa police stations respectively arrived at the farm early morning where they declared the squatters as trespassers in the disputed land.