Police accused of killing livestock while protecting private ranch

Police officers in Laikipia County have been accused of killing more than 200 cows in Oldonyiro, Isiolo near the border of the two counties, where an operation to prevent herders from crossing into a private ranch is underway.

Isiolo residents said the killings by shooting at Lebarsherik village were carried out by officers patrolling the area in armoured vehicles and that all the animals killed had not crossed Ewaso Nyiro River that separates the two counties.

The officers, residents allege, also torched dozens of houses displacing more than 50 families with more than 10 herders reportedly missing.

The situation that started unfolding last Thursday has sparked uproar online after pictures of the carcasses and spent cartridges were shared as residents demanded justice.

While demanding compensation for the affected families, Oldonyiro MCA David Lemantile said due to fear and panic, some learners had fled from the area.

Had the cows crossed over to the ranch, the MCA said, they could have been shot dead on the Laikipia side and not Isiolo.

Seeking refuge

“We want the issue addressed because the killings are subjecting our people to unnecessary suffering as they solely rely on pastoralism to provide for their families,” said Mr Lemantile, who is also the Isiolo Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Contacted, Laikipia County Commissioner Daniel Nyameti said he was holed up in a meeting and promised to get back after getting a full report from the County Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema. The latter did not respond to our calls and messages.

"Allow me to finish the meeting and look for the Police Commander to give me a brief on that issue," Mr Nyameti responded via SMS on Tuesday.

Youth leader Nicholas Lolchuragi said many residents ran away from the village after their houses were torched and were seeking refuge several kilometres away.

“We want the issue addressed because killing animals is threatening our people’s source of livelihood,” he said.