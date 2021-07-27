Police accused of killing livestock while protecting private ranch

Oldonyiro MCA David Lemantile (in pink shirt) and area residents address journalists in Isiolo town on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Police officers in Laikipia County have been accused of killing more than 200 cows in Oldonyiro, Isiolo near the border of the two counties, where an operation to prevent herders from crossing into a private ranch is underway.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.