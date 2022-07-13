Please lock up my son for his safety, mother tells judge

An elderly woman yesterday stunned an Eldoret court after she pleaded with the magistrate to keep her son in remand due to security reasons.

Khadir Manda, 36, has been accused of killing his estranged wife on the outskirts of Iten town in Elgeyo Marakwet County on May 6.

Lucy Kwamboka, 60, wants him to stay at the Eldoret GK remand prison for the entire period of the murder trial due to fears that he will be lynched by angry members of the public.

“I plead with the court not to release my son on bond as it will endanger his life. He should remain in remand until things calm down,” she told probation officers.

“My son will be safe in the hands of the government. In the event the court releases him on bail, he might be killed by his departed wife’s friends and relatives,” she added.

Mother of three

Manda, who was arrested on June 2 and appeared before Justice Eric Ogola yesterday, has denied killing the mother of three.

His wife’s body was found in a pool of blood in their rented house.

Justice Ogola ordered that the suspect be remanded in custody pending the outcome of the probation officer’s report in Iten on his conduct.