Personal Assistants are paid peanuts, claim governors in push for more

Governors want their personal assistants (PAs) paid more. They argue that the aides, normally friends and cronies, are poorly remunerated and the pay is not commensurate with the work they do.

Governors have a free hand in picking aides, whose roles have evolved from the traditional secretarial work—answering calls and typing out documents—to high-level engagements.

The Nation has learnt the men and women who accompany their bosses everywhere could be having different salaries because their job descriptions vary from one county to the next.

“It is an insult to have a PA earn Sh38,000. They are paid much better in Parliament,” Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire said.

Her Kilifi counterpart, Mr Gideon Mung’aro, urged County Public Service Boards to entrench the role in law and affix a pay grade to it.

Ms Lyn Mengich—the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) chairperson—urged the Council of Governors (CoG) to outline a job description, which the government will evaluate “and assign a standard salary for the position.”

“County Public Service Boards should know where and how to cap qualification for this position,” Public Service Commission chairperson Mwaniki Muchiri said.

The governors, meanwhile, want their pensions speeded up. They are currently paid a gratuity equivalent to 31 per cent of the basic pay earned in the period they serve, or Sh10.3 million and Sh6.94 million respectively.

In June, CoG filed a lawsuit demanding the monthly pension. They argued that other state officers like the President and the Deputy President are entitled to a lifetime payment.

“The recommendation made for governors to enjoy gratuity whilst their counterparts at the national level enjoy a pension with defined benefits occasions discrimination, inequity and unfairness,” Ms Mary Mwiti, the CoG Secretariat chief executive said in court documents.

SRC has opposed the perks for the county bosses, arguing that they are costly and risk distorting the retirement pay structures of state officers.

SRC says it agreed with CoG in January 2020 to set up a pension scheme for state officers in the county governments, including governors and their deputies.