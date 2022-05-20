Panic as fire breaks out at Moi High School Eldoret
Moi Girls Eldoret school community was thrown into a panic after a building hosting laboratories went up in flames on Thursday night.
No one was injured in the incident.
Two physics laboratories that sit on the upper floor of the two storey building were razed down, as well as the chemical stores. A section of the home science laboratory also caught the fire.
The lower part of the building that hosts chemistry labs was not affected.
It is not clear what caused the 11pm fire as school authorities were not available to speak to media.
Panicky parents within Eldoret and its environs rushed to the school to confirm the safety of their children upon learning about the fire.
The Uasin Gishu fire department was able to put out the fire, although nothing was salvaged and the completely razed down.
Teachers later gathered students for a prayer service after locking the gates. No one was allowed into the school compound.
Police were still at the scene at 1:30pm, as fire engines continued to snuff out the fire.