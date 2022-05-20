Panic as fire breaks out at Moi High School Eldoret

Moi Girls Eldoret school community was thrown into a panic after a building hosting laboratories went up in flames on Thursday night.

No one was injured in the incident.

Uasin Gishu County Fire fighters put out a fire in one of the three laboratories that burnt down at Moi Girls High School Eldoret on Thursday night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Two physics laboratories that sit on the upper floor of the two storey building were razed down, as well as the chemical stores. A section of the home science laboratory also caught the fire.

The lower part of the building that hosts chemistry labs was not affected.

Uasin Gishu County fire fighters putting out a fire at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Thursday night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

It is not clear what caused the 11pm fire as school authorities were not available to speak to media.

Panicky parents within Eldoret and its environs rushed to the school to confirm the safety of their children upon learning about the fire.

The Uasin Gishu fire department was able to put out the fire, although nothing was salvaged and the completely razed down.

Fire fighters at Moi Girls High School Eldoret on Thursday night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Teachers later gathered students for a prayer service after locking the gates. No one was allowed into the school compound.

Police were still at the scene at 1:30pm, as fire engines continued to snuff out the fire.

