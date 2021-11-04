Pain for farmers as maize yields drop in bread basket

Maize harvest

A man spreads maize out to dry by the roadside in Elburgon town in Nakuru County on October 18. A 90-kilo bag is retailing at Sh2,600 ahead of this season’s harvest.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Barnabas Bii

What you need to know:

  • Shortage of agricultural extension officers, importation of cheaper maize and market instability driving the subsector to its knees.
  • The unsteady market prices caused by importation of cheap cereals is driving many maize farmers out of the sub-sector.

Maize production in the North Rift region, the country’s bread basket, has sharply declined as farmers invest in other crops.

