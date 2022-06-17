We are not charging people Sh300 to meet Wajackoyah, party says

The highly hyped visit to Nyeri by Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah purportedly planned for the weekend is a hoax, the political outfit says.

Speaking to the Nation, party spokesperson Wilson Muiraini rejected claims that the presidential candidate is expected to tour the county on Saturday.

Posters circulating on social media had claimed that Prof Wajackoyah was to attend a ‘reggae night’ at Joy Greens Resort, a popular joint on the outskirts of Nyeri town.

The reports about what would have been his first visit to the county since he declared his intention to run for President lit up social media for a week.

The posters said attendees must be aged over 21 and pay Sh300 in entry fees.

The ads on social media showed that the night show was first slated for Friday but by Thursday evening new posters had emerged showing that it had been postponed to June 18.

But Mr Muiraini said the highly awaited event did not exist and party members were not aware of it.

“In fact, we have seen the show being advertised on social media just like everyone else and are wondering since our presidential candidate will not even be visiting the central region this weekend,” he said.

Extort money from the public

Mr Muiraini said the fake event was planned by a group of imposters out to extort money from the public.

He said that communication about such events should come from party members who are fully involved in organising their presidential candidate’s campaigns.

“And whenever his supporters want him to visit them in their regions, they are first required to present the request before the political party, which will help in mobilising and organising,” he said.

The Nation has learned that the purported event was organised by a group of Nyeri youths claiming to be ardent fans of Prof Wajackoyah.

They formed a WhatsApp group called “The Wajackoyah Mt Kenya Team”, which has attracted 513 members.

But phone calls and text messages to the administrator of the group to confirm the allegations have not been unanswered.

Joy Greens Resort owner Simon Ndegwa dismissed claims that he publicised the fake event so as to market his business.

He said he was approached by a group of young people claiming to be Prof Wajackoyah’s campaign team in the Mt Kenya region who requested him to provide a venue for the event.

“As such, as the hotel, we have not been involved in organising or mobilising residents to partake in the event,” he said.

Mr Ndegwa said he only learned about the supposed concert from social media.

Prof Wajackoyah has caused a sensation in Kenyan politics, especially among young people, with his Roots Party, which draws heavily from Rastafarian and reggae music.