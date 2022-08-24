Wajackoyah to help 'uplift' life of ex-street boy who vied for Mathira MP seat

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has pledged to help a former street boy who unsuccessfully vied for the Mathira parliamentary seat.

Prof Wajackoyah promised to help Mr Daniel Kiige, 23, who emerged third in the contest with 8,148 votes.

Mr Kiige, who relied on well-wishers to fund his campaigns, defeated financially well-endowed and seasoned politicians, including billionaire Christobel Phyllis Wambura Maranga, 74, who received a paltry 4,344 votes.

Ms Maranga came under the spotlight during the 2017 Jubilee Party nominations when she trounced outgoing Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua by a huge margin, prompting Deputy President William Ruto, the then director of elections, to order a rerun.

But she was beaten in the second round and went on to run as an independent candidate. She put up a spirited fight against the then Jubilee wave, coming in a strong second with 28,893 votes against Mr Gachagua’s 52,757.

Mr Wajackoyah took to Twitter to congratulate Mr Kiige for his achievement.

Car resources

“Daniel Kiige ran in the just concluded elections as Mathira MP and he got 8148 votes. He was fresh from university and with no money, car resources and he surprised many,” he said.

Mr Wajackoyah, whose campaign platform centred on legalising bhang, said he was particularly impressed that Mr Kiige did well though he had little money.

He cited a viral story published in the Nation where Mr Kiige said he once had only Sh100 on him but donated Sh50 to a burial fund and asked to be given the balance so he could hire a motorbike back home.

“At one time, he demanded 50 bob change from the 100 he gave as donation, making his story go viral. I have no choice but to uplift him and his family,” Mr Wajackoyah said.

Single mother

Mr Kiige, who met Mr Wajackoyah at his office in Karen on Monday, said the presidential candidate appreciated young people trying their luck in politics and promised to be his mentor.

Mr Kiige, the son of a poor single mother who is still a beggar in Karatina, featured prominently on page two of the Nation earlier this year when he declared his intention to vie for the Mathira constituency seat, which is known to attract men and women with deep pockets.

Born into a poor family, he lived for many of his formative years on the streets before he was pulled out by a well-wisher and went back to school. He graduated from KCA University last year with a second-class upper division bachelor of commerce (accounting) degree.

In the run-up to the August 9 elections, some well-wishers volunteered to help him raise money for his campaign.

Before he submitted his nomination papers to the local IEBC office, Mr Kiige struggled to raise the required Sh20,000, forcing him to call for help from well-wishers, who responded immediately and raised the money.