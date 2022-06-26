Vandals destroy campaign billboards

The Kieni United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parliamentary candidate Njoroge Wainaina Chieni is counting losses after his campaign branding materials worth Sh 2.4 million were destroyed by unknown vandals.

The vandals who Mr Chieni claimed had been hired by some of his opponents, descended on billboards erected at strategic sites in the constituency, pulling them down.

The incident happened on the eve of a tour of the area by Deputy President William Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua and the Kenya Kwanza brigade amid rising tension between the alliance and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition in the area that is the backyard of Jubilee Party director of elections Kanini Kega.

Speaking to the media at Nairutia market, Mr Chieni said he had reported the matter to the police.

"Vandalizing your opponents’ campaign material is a serious breach of the IEBC elections code of conduct that each of us subscribed to, which should be observed by all. I hope the relevant authorities will act fast to stem this vice,” he said.

Mr Chieni appealed to his supporters not to revenge the Sunday morning incident.