Uhuru Kenyatta bans trade on scrap metals

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the National Police College-Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022.


Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned the sale of scrap metals in a bid to curb vandalism of critical installations in Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.