Two get life sentence in the killing of engineer George Gikonyo

Two suspects linked to the murder of Nyeri-based engineer George Gikonyo in 2015 were on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment.

Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo found James King’ori and Paul Kinuthia guilty of robbery with violence.

Ms Kagendo said she noted that King’ori had previously been convicted in a similar robbery case adding that in the case determined at the Thika Law Courts, he had been found guilty of killing a complainant after robbing him of his vehicle.

The magistrate ruled that the suspects needed to be kept away from the community.

In her judgment, she found the suspects guilty of the offence after Gikonyo’s personal items including his car valued at Sh3.4 million were found in their possession.

The suspects had been arrested after they were intercepted by police in Ruiru.

Gikonyo worked for the Ministry of Energy and was based at the Wambugu Agricultural Training Centre in Nyeri town.

On the fateful day in October 2013, Gikonyo's wife, Faith Njoki, alerted the police that her husband was in danger after a car tracking company notified her that her husband was driving at a speed of more than 120 kilometers per hour and was heading towards Nairobi.

During a hearing, she told the court that it was unusual for her husband, who worked and lived in Nyeri, to travel to Nairobi on a weekday.

On that day, Gikonyo could also not be reached by phone.

Whenn they were intercepted by police, King'ori, who was the driver, was found wearing the deceased’s jacket.

In the jacket, the police also found Gikonyo’s driving license and some stupefying tablets that he was given before he was strangled to death.

King’ori was arrested alongside Kinuthia who was also in the vehicle. Another suspect, Simon Adukani, was acquitted last week after the prosecution lacked evidence against him.

The victim’s body was found in Holwe dam situated along the Nyeri- Karatina highway.