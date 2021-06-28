Two convicted of murdering Nyeri engineer, one freed

A Nyeri magistrate’s court has convicted two men and acquitted one in the murder of a government engineer whose body was found dumped at a dam in 2015.

The court on Friday found James King’ori and Paul Kinuthia guilty of robbery with violence in the killing of George Gikonyo. They will be sentenced on June 29.

But the court acquitted co-accused Simon Adukan, saying there was no evidence linking him to the killing and that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The magistrate also said that Mr Adukani had testified against his co-accused, endangering his life, noting that the defendants had threatened him while they were in custody.

The judgment was delivered by Senior Resident Magistrate Faith Muguongo on Friday on behalf of Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

Mr Gikonyo worked for the Ministry of Energy, but was based at the Wambugu Agricultural Training Centre in Nyeri town.

Mr Adukani had testified that he was heading to Nairobi and, with the help of a matatu driver in Karatina, he requested a lift from King’ori and Kinuthia.

Mr King’ori was driving a Toyota Harrier, registration KBZ 144E, which detectives later revealed belonged to the slain civil servant. Kinuthia sat in the passenger’s seat.

The two agreed to give Mr Adukani a lift to Nairobi for Sh500. He boarded the vehicle in the company of a woman, who also agreed to pay the same amount, but she alighted in Makutano.

On reaching the Ruiru weighbridge in Nairobi, police intercepted the vehicle.

Police found King’ori wearing Gikonyo’s jacket. In the jacket, they found Gikonyo’s driving licence and tablets.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to the Ruiru Police Station. The suspects later led detectives to the Holwe dam in Mathira, Nyeri County, where they had disposed of Gikonyo’s body.