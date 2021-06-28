Two convicted of murdering Nyeri engineer, one freed

Paul Kinuthia, James Kingori and Simon Adukan Makato murder George Gikonyo

Paul Kinuthia (right), Simon Adukan Makato (centre) and James Kingori at the Nyeri Law Courts on October 15, 2015. The court acquitted Mr Adukan, saying there was no evidence linking him to the murder of George Gikonyo.

Photo credit: File | Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

A Nyeri magistrate’s court has convicted two men and acquitted one in the murder of a government engineer whose body was found dumped at a dam in 2015.

