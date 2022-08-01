Thugs hit fuel station, injure proprietor and steal Sh1.3 million

A three-man armed gang attacked a fuel station in Nyeri town, shot the proprietor and made off with Sh1.3 million in a daring early Monday morning robbery.

The gangsters are said to have raided a Rubis petrol station at around 8am as the proprietor was preparing to take the weekend’s collections to the bank.

The proprietor, identified as Mr Charles Gachara, was rushed to an unidentified hospital in town after being shot in the thigh.

Some station attendants, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to talk to the media, told the Nation the three gangsters posed as customers and went straight to the main office.

They then proceeded into the strong room before carting away the cash. The proprietor was reportedly shot as the gangsters were fleeing from the scene to a getaway vehicle believed to have been parked away from the scene.

Something was wrong

“I heard an explosion coming from the main office. I thought it was a tyre burst, but when I heard a second explosion I knew something was wrong and I took cover,” said an attendant.

“Moments later I saw the three men coming from the office in a hurry. The boss was shouting for help. It is then I realised that the men were up to no good.”

By midday on Monday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were busy combing the fuel station in search of clues but no one had been arrested.

Police sources said they suspected the robbery was an “inside” job, adding that some workers had recorded a statement in connection with the theft.

“We are still probing how the thugs were able to establish where the strong room was located. We are still at the initial stages of the probe. We are still going through CCTV footage,” a detective told the Nation.